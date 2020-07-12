Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,824 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. FMR LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $20.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

