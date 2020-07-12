Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given New $106.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

NYSE WCN opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.47. Waste Connections has a one year low of $70.87 and a one year high of $105.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Waste Connections news, CEO Worthing Jackman sold 18,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $1,660,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,430.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1,094.1% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

