AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

THR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In related news, Director Michael W. Press acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, with a total value of $207,879.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,566 shares in the company, valued at $618,416.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John T. Nesser III purchased 2,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $46,777.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermon Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.26. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $429.06 million, a PE ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $88.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.25 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.80%. Research analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

