Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 155,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 54,734 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $13,785,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth about $6,108,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 250.5% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 293,798 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $8,063,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,549,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.66. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.41 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

