Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Jernigan Capital worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jernigan Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCAP opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

