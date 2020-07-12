Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 101,792 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $33,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.56. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $11.08 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

