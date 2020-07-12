Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ardagh Group were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 303.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 227,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 170,790 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 147,103 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $1,087,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group in the first quarter valued at $558,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ardagh Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of ARD opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $235.68 million, a PE ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28. Ardagh Group SA has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group SA will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd.

Ardagh Group Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.