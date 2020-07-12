Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.53 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 758,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,790 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $13.06 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $412.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

