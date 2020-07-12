Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $10.53 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 758,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,790 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX opened at $13.06 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $412.32 million, a P/E ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanex Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

