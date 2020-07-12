BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) PT Raised to $25.50 at B. Riley

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.93 million, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.10. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $21.18.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 97.57% and a return on equity of 4.55%.

In related news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $443,366.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 492,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $7,334,927.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,065,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,618,224 and sold 964,781 shares valued at $14,153,357. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,468,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,941,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $4,536,000. 59.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

