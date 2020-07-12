Zacks: Analysts Expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Post $0.08 EPS

Analysts expect Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will report full year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T..

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 2.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.61.

Shares of NYSE PEI opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.07. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $6.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 65,707 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 894,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

