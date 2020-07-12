Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) by 80.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179,872 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPS opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Digital Turbine Inc has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APPS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.25 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.22.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

