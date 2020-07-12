Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 92,370 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 717,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,779 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 445.8% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 73,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,150,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 104,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 33,556 shares in the last quarter. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VKQ stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0489 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

