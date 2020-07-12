Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,546 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 217,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Limoneira by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Limoneira by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Limoneira by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $13.07 on Friday. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $228.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

