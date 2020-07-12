Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,993 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Guaranty Bancshares worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $253.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

