Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 9.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 178.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 203,470 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth about $10,099,000.

Shares of HPP opened at $24.00 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Matthew Jr. Moran purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.14 per share, with a total value of $231,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,230.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

