Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $14.85 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,993 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,993 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
Aritzia Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC
Aritzia Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC
Biocept Shares Gap Down to $0.72
Biocept Shares Gap Down to $0.72
AIkido Pharma Shares Gap Down to $0.93
AIkido Pharma Shares Gap Down to $0.93
Beyond Meat Shares Gap Down to $141.22
Beyond Meat Shares Gap Down to $141.22


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report