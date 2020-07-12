Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 75.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $14.85 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.90.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

