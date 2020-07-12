Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Gap Down to $0.72

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.72. Biocept shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 9,661,800 shares trading hands.

BIOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

