AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.93. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 26,286,400 shares changing hands.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,993 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,993 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
Aritzia Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC
Aritzia Given New $26.00 Price Target at CIBC
Biocept Shares Gap Down to $0.72
Biocept Shares Gap Down to $0.72
AIkido Pharma Shares Gap Down to $0.93
AIkido Pharma Shares Gap Down to $0.93
Beyond Meat Shares Gap Down to $141.22
Beyond Meat Shares Gap Down to $141.22


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report