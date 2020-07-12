AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Gap Down to $0.93

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.96, but opened at $0.93. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 26,286,400 shares changing hands.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology development company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company engages in the development of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Its portfolio includes KPC-34 for the treatment of AML and ALL; and DHA-dFdC drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

