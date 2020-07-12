Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Gap Down to $141.22

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $147.23, but opened at $141.22. Beyond Meat shares last traded at $135.03, with a volume of 5,980,882 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on BYND. BTIG Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of -843.94 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.33.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,109 shares of company stock worth $35,719,919 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,703,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,609,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 140.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 138,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,375,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.