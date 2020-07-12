ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $320.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.75.

ASML stock opened at $395.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.66. ASML has a 1-year low of $191.25 and a 1-year high of $399.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. ASML had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ASML by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,546,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

