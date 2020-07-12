JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $53.50

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.50 to $53.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MAS. Nomura Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. Masco has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Masco had a negative return on equity of 2,296.06% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,920 shares of company stock valued at $819,846. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 50.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.