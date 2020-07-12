Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.92.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.02. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.00.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jeld-Wen will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jeld-Wen news, CEO Gary S. Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

