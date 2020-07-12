VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $70.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

VFC stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VF will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in VF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in VF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VF during the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in VF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 35,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

