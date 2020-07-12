Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DVAX has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

DVAX stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $846.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. Equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,093.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

