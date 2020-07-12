William Blair Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.63.

BIIB opened at $278.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.58. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 90,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 47,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Biogen by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,545,000 after purchasing an additional 29,336 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

