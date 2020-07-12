Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Price Target Cut to $0.50

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at CIBC from $0.75 to $0.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.29.

JE opened at $0.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.44. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JE. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,774,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Just Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

