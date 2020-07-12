Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $3.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $2.80 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXK opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $375.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,660 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $109,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,641 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

