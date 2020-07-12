$0.11 EPS Expected for Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qudian’s earnings. Qudian posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qudian will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Qudian.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($3.56). The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.33 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Qudian by 404.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 864,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 692,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 61.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,342,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 890,900 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qudian by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,972,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 403,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QD opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Qudian has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $723.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

