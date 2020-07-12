$1.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $2.02. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.32 to $7.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $8.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.83. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $83.78.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

