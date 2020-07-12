Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.12. Cadence Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Bancorp.

Get Cadence Bancorp alerts:

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Cadence Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CADE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, Director Kathy N. Waller purchased 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at $554,512.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $949.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.89. Cadence Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $20.35.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.