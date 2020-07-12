Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) will report earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.90. Progressive posted earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGR. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

PGR stock opened at $80.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.39. The company has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $84.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,468 shares of company stock valued at $6,498,956. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 205,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 21.9% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after buying an additional 103,169 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

