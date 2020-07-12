$563.00 Million in Sales Expected for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce sales of $563.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $598.00 million. Delphi Technologies posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full year sales of $3.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Delphi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLPH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.22.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. Delphi Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 35,770.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Delphi Technologies by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

