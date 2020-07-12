$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2020

Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. AT&T posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $30.13 on Thursday. AT&T has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for AT&T (NYSE:T)

