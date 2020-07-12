$297.44 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will post $297.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $308.90 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $305.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

FNB stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 4th quarter worth $2,027,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on F.N.B. (FNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.