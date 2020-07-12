Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce $121.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.26 million to $123.01 million. Stratasys reported sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $528.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.76 million to $533.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $585.01 million, with estimates ranging from $571.81 million to $598.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.
Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stratasys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $830.75 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.56.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.
Read More: What is a resistance level?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.