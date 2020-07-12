Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.14 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce $121.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.26 million to $123.01 million. Stratasys reported sales of $163.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $528.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.76 million to $533.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $585.01 million, with estimates ranging from $571.81 million to $598.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.14). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $132.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSYS. TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Stratasys from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 517,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after buying an additional 49,206 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,527 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 417,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,471 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stratasys by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $830.75 million, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.56.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

