$225.58 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report sales of $225.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $244.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.35 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $340.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $939.99 million to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tivity Health.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 20.51% and a negative net margin of 38.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tivity Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 21.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of Tivity Health stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tivity Health (TVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.