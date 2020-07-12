Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $231.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $675.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $951.28 million to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $849.50 million, with estimates ranging from $595.88 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.01. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

