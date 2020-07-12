6 Meridian Sells 23,245 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

6 Meridian lessened its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.