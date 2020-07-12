AQR Capital Management LLC Has $178,000 Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 46.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,558 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 28.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

