Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,547,000 after acquiring an additional 431,243 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,347,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,693,000 after purchasing an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

AKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of AKR opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $71.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

