6 Meridian Sells 18,644 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

6 Meridian trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,644 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

NYSE BRX opened at $12.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

