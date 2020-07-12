Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 333,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 419,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 265.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 550,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 20.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,618,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

