6 Meridian Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

6 Meridian lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,322 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 64.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 297.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 36.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Shares of KIM opened at $12.10 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.