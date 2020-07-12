Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth $18,579,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 72,568 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $2,664,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at $1,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIM. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

