Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 5,800 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

