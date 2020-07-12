Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,731 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of Imax worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Imax by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Imax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Imax by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. Imax Corp has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $681.34 million, a PE ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Imax Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

