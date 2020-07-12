Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,510 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,815,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 828,814 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 585,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,286,000. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,986.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $54,073.28. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.54 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 76.39% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

