Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,483 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in News were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 108.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in News by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of News by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of News by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.86. News Corp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.07. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.47.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

