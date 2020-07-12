Deutsche Bank AG Has $94,000 Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,854 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tutor Perini by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 75,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,008,841 shares in the company, valued at $64,614,048.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 30,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $357,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 207,922 shares of company stock worth $1,861,710. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

TPC stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. Tutor Perini Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

