Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $191,000 Stock Position in Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Surgery Partners by 324.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 817,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 624,419 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 184,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SGRY stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. Surgery Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $570.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 3.43.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.28. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Surgery Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Benchmark upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

